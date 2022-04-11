Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championships

The Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.

The Calgary ringette team won their second straight national title, hoisting the trophy thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Wham in the championship game, in front of a happy hometown crowd at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex.

"It's a pretty big deal to win back to back, and especially in our home rink and (in front of) a hometown crowd," said Ann Sauve, "so that was pretty exciting for sure."

The win at the nationals capped off a perfect season for the Rath, a dominant team that didn't taste defeat the entire season.

So what made this team so good?

"The experience for sure," said Lindsey Geddes. "Our young players were just so ready to learn from everyone and they were so great…and then our coaching staff is just incredible. (We have) probably four of the best coaches this sport has, so we are very lucky to be coached by them."

The championship was extra special for Rachel Grant. She has been with the Rath for eight years, but had to miss the 2019 championship because of school exams.

"It was a pretty amazing experience," Grant said. "Being able to compete with these girls I've played with since I was about five years old, a lot of them, as well as just being able to win in front of the hometown crowd was pretty incredible."

Next year, the Rath will look a lot different, with veterans like Geddes and Grant calling it a career.

"This was my ninth season," said Geddes," So it feels like it's time…I've enjoyed every second."

"It was like I said pretty surreal," added Grant. "It's pretty incredible – exactly how I could've pictured our retirement ending."

The Rath will be in good hands, however, withy players like Sauve returning.

"I think I'll stick around for a while," Sauve said. "I'm pretty new to the program so I'm hoping to carry over what they have brought from the younger players for sure, so I'll be around for a bit."

Overall, it was a very successful National Ringette Championship for Calgary teams. The Calgary Surge won the bronze medal in the U16 division and the Calgary Raid came away with the silver medal in the U19 division.