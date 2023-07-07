Calgary real estate market sizzles as newcomers flock to Alberta
As newcomers continue to flood into Alberta, Calgary's real estate market has become the hottest in the country this summer.
Home sales in Alberta's largest city set a record in June, up 11 per cent year-over-year, with apartment sales alone up 48 per cent.
For comparison, in May - the most recent month for which national statistics are available - home sales were up 1.4 per cent.
Price gains are also sizzling in Calgary, with the market's average price last month increasing by almost seven per cent from a year earlier to $552,273.
Calgary remains a far more affordable housing market than Toronto and Vancouver. The national average home price in May of 2023 was $729,000.
Statistics Canada says Alberta saw the largest net interprovincial migration of all the provinces during the first three months of the year, with more than 15,000 people arriving from other parts of the country - in particular, Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.