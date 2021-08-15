Calgary relief organization sending supplies to Haiti after devastating earthquake

A Calgary-based aid organization is sending relief to Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in that country that killed more than 300 people and injured at least 1,800.

Samaritan’s Purse is flying 13 disaster response specialists to the Caribbean nation, including two from Canada, and 31 tons of emergency relief, including shelter material, medical supplies and two community water filtration units, the group announced Sunday.

Each unit can provide clean water to 3,500 people each day.

A medical team is also being sent to provide basic care and begin health assessments.

If needed, a second airlift will transport an Emergency Field Hospital, surgical teams, and other medical personnel to serve patients.

“This massive earthquake has devastated Haiti, it has left many families homeless and searching for their loved ones,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.

“Please pray for Haiti and all those who are suffering. Our hearts break for the people of Haiti, who have to endure yet another natural disaster,” said Ian Stokes, Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s international disaster response director.

“With the partnership of our Canadian supporters, we’ll do everything possible to help them through this difficult time.”

Samaritan’s Purse has worked in Haiti for more than a decade—responding to disasters and maintaining a permanent country office based in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

In 2010, the group responded to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake and cholera outbreak that followed. And in 2016, Samaritan’s Purse responded to Hurricane Matthew and provided life-saving relief supplies in the hardest-hit areas.

Organizers say donations are needed and can be done by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website or by calling 1-800-663-6500.