Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

The City of Calgary says a local restaurant that had its food handling permit suspended for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions has also lost its business license and liquor licence.

Just days ago, Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood posted a sign promoting the fact that customers wouldn't have to present proof of vaccination.

Calgary's vaccine passport bylaw requires that businesses, including restaurants, require proof of vaccination, a recent negative COVID-19 test or valid medical exemption letter to gain entry.

By Monday, Alberta Health Services had suspended Without Papers Pizza's food handling permit.

On Thursday, the city said it had revoked the eatery's business licence and issued 27 tickets for refusing to check proof of vaccination, failure to display signage and operating while its business licence was suspended.

In addition, the city said Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis had revoked the restaurant's liquor licence.

"The operators of this business have publicly shared their intent not to follow City bylaws or comply with public health orders," the city said in a news release. "This cannot stand.

"Please be assured that, when significant risk is identified, or we see continued non-compliance, we will resort to enforcement action.

"The bylaw is very clear on the actions we can take, and we are prepared to vigorously enforce with businesses who are willingly and knowingly violating our bylaws.

"We will not hesitate to address businesses who put their customers and staff at risk by not following City bylaws, business licence requirements, public health orders and AHS guidelines.”

The city said most businesses are embracing the new COVID-19 measures.

"They understand that consumer confidence is bolstered when there is a consistent approach to health measures and reducing risk.

"We thank all businesses who are working with us to keep their customers safe."

Without Papers Pizza hadn't responded to CTV's request for comment at the time of publishing.