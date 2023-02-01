Calgary restaurant that turned into 'splash park' during flood reopens with reimagined menu

A Calgary restaurant that was forced to close its doors late last year after a flood has reopened with a reimagined menu.

Located in Signal Hill, restaurateur Tony Nicastro launched New Camp Table & Bar in March 2022.

However, the eatery had shut down before New Year's Eve after a sprinkler system failure turned the kitchen into a "splash park," according to an Instagram post.

Owners used the closure as an opportunity to reinvent the restaurant's menu.

"Award-winning chef, Ryan Blackwell (of Sensei Bar and Olea), has come on board as culinary director to develop an exciting new menu that launches this month, featuring additions like freshly made pizza and pastas, a creative cocktail program and more, that will be brought to life by head chef Cody Draper," said a Wednesday news release.

"Diners can expect to experience all the comforts of a well-loved neighbourhood hangout, set against a refined and vibrant backdrop with excellent service."

A post shared by New Camp Bar & Table (@ncbarandtable)

Nicastro says he's excited to reopen the restaurant's doors.

"Calgarians can expect an approachable yet elevated version of the neighbourhood restaurant that we’ve all come to love, with fresh from scratch food that will keep them coming back for more," he said.

The eatery is located on what was the site of Canada’s largest military camps, New Camp’s name pays tribute to Sarcee Camp and the 50,000 WWI soldiers who trained there.

The name is also a nod to Nicastro’s last name, which means ‘new camp.'

Nicastro is part of the Canadian Italian Restaurant Group, known for Toto Pizza, Villa Firenze and Pza Parlour

New Camp seats 94 people indoors, with space for an additional 60 guests on its patio.

For more information you can visit the restaurant's website.