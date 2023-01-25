Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festival
Restaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.
The festival, held during the first two weeks of February, sees eateries craft creative and adventurous poutines for the public to try.
The event began in Montreal back in 2012, but is now held nation-wide, with more than 500 restaurants participating across the country, including many in Alberta.
"The two-week-long event will allow poutine enthusiasts to discover new restaurants, creations and flavours of one-of-a-kind poutines and support local restaurant communities across the country," said a news release.
Participants can visit the La Poutine Week website after consuming each creation to vote for their favourite.
The top five poutines will be showcased in a live leaderboard on the festival's website.
A list of the Calgary eateries participating in La Poutine Week will be posted on the festival's website on Jan. 28.
La Poutine Week 2023 runs from Feb. 1 to 14.
-
One person seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC busOne person has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
-
'Very eye-opening': UW students work at overrun hospital in OttawaA pair of University of Waterloo students gained some important, real world experience working at a pediatric hospital in Ottawa that was in need of help.
-
Flames' Tanev expected to miss at least 2 games, injury comes at favourable point of schedule: SutterThe Calgary Flames are expecting to be without defensive stalwart Chris Tanev for at least the next two games but head coach Darryl Sutter says there will be opportunities for other blueliners to step up.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hitsAs snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Charge laid 1 year after fatal New Westminster crash, police sayRoughly a year after a crash that killed a pedestrian in New Westminster, a dangerous driving charge has been laid, according to police.
-
Insolvencies on the rise as Albertans struggle with inflationThe Bank of Canada's eighth rate hike in less than a year is coming at a tough time for many Albertans.
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.