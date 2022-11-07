Calgary restaurateurs reach out to help Ukrainian refugees

A Calgary restaurant, owned by a couple from Uzbekistan and Russia, is doing what it can to support those who fled the war in Ukraine.

Pilav Central, on Macleod Trail S.E., has already hired four Ukrainians – all professional cooks – who came to Canada earlier this year.

Elena Pinkhasov, who is Russian, says the idea of working with Ukrainians came from the couple's previous enterprises.

"For over 13 years, we ran a cleaning company in Edmonton and Calgary and over those years, we worked with many Ukrainian ladies," she said. "I get to know them and we really get along really well."

She says relatives of those individuals were fleeing to Canada as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I thought it would be great on our side to do our part and to give them an opportunity, not only to get refuge and financial aid, but rather integrate into the society."

She says the couple hopes that others can learn from their example and understand not everyone from Russia agrees with what is happening.

"It's not about people," Elena said. "Everyone we work with, they feel the same way. They feel that even though we are a Russian-speaking family, they have great respect for us as we do for them."

Elena says her own experience as a Canadian immigrant helped inspire her.

"If not for kindness of Canadian citizens, I would feel very lonely in Canada."

Reuben Pinkhasov, who runs the Uzbekistan side of the restaurant, says many people in Calgary have welcomed them, and their food.

"They were excited," he said. "Most of the people told me, 'Oh, thank you. We love to try new food.' People were very thankful and usually Canadian people are always polite.

"We see more and more people coming back and asking for pilav, so that means it's a success."

In addition to employment, the owners of Pilav Central are helping their employees learn English. They're also providing them with a flexible schedule so they can study while continuing to work full-time.

"All of them speak the same language, so they feel like (it's) home," said Elena. "They can speak Ukrainian while they cook, so they feel like (it's) home."

(With files from Kevin Green)