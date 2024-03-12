Calgary reviewing 14-ward system with online survey, public engagement sessions

Calgarians are being asked to share their thoughts on the city's 14-ward system.

Calgary city council directed administration to review the effectiveness of the system last June.

Now, Calgarians can share their thoughts on what effective representation at the municipal level means to them online or in pop-up meetings throughout the city.

Public engagement is the first step of the review, which will see the ward boundary commission analyze the data and then report back to council on Sept. 17, 2024.

The city says the review won’t change the number of wards or councillors in Calgary and it is not about individual members of council.

"The purpose is to understand how Calgarians want to be represented by council, what that could look like in the future, as well as looking at the role of council and the effectiveness of the systems they work within," said a Tuesday news release.

"The analysis will help to inform recommendations with the aim of implementing changes that will enhance the effectiveness and responsiveness of the city’s governance."

The first of the public engagement sessions will be held on March 21 at the Genesis Centre on Falconridge Boulevard from 4 to 7 p.m.

For a list of more pop-up events, you can head to the City of Calgary's website.

The city is also inviting people to provide feedback online through a survey at calgary.ca/heard.