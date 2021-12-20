Calgary road crews close Northmount Drive for water emergency

Calgary road crews closed a section of Northmount Drive N.W. in both directions on Monday following a water emergency.

The closure of Northmount Drive at St. Francis High School (877 Northmount Drive N.W.) started at 9 p.m.

The city noted in a tweet that detour options are limited due to the road network.

