Calgary road crews focus on high-volume areas amid Tuesday snow

The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on keeping high-volume roads clear Tuesday amid a light dusting of snow.

Spokesperson Chris McGeachy says crews are applying material to prevent icy buildup.

"Lower temperatures mean ice could form on roads, sidewalks and cycle tracks, so use extra caution, especially during those hours after the sun has gone down," McGeachy cautioned.

CTV News Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield is expecting just two centimetres of snow throughout the day Tuesday with some flurries in the evening.

By Wednesday, he says it will be mainly sunny with a high of 2 C.

McGeachy said he expects warmer weather in coming days will help with the city with its snow clearing efforts.

"During the colder months, our crews work 24/7 to ensure we are prepared for snowfall,” he said.

"Our focus is on snow and ice control, and this is achieved by plowing major routes and applying anti-icing materials to intersections, hills, cycle tracks and bridge decks where ice can easily build up.

"We encourage Calgarians to plan for the upcoming snowfall by ensuring their vehicles are winterized and cleared of snow prior to departure, leaving plenty of time for their commute and, if driving on the roads, driving carefully and leaving plenty of space between their vehicle and the vehicle in front."

The city follows a seven-day snow clearing plan that starts once the snow stops falling.

First, crews take on Priority 1 routes, which include roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day like Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 to Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million, and the City of Calgary said at the end of October that they've only spent about $25.2 million so far, leaving $15.5 million for the remainder of the year.