Calgary road crews plowing major routes as scattered snowfall continues

With scattered snow continuing throughout the day, Calgary road crews are working to plow major routes.

In a Tuesday morning update, the City of Calgary said roads appear to be in pretty good condition, but warned with low temperatures there can always be a buildup of ice.

"Crews are currently focused on major routes and will also be focusing on trouble spots like bridge decks, hills and intersections," the city said.

"No matter how you travel, please ensure you take proper precautions before heading out."

The city follows a seven-day snow clearing plan.

Crews are focusing on clearing Priority 1 routes, which include roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 to Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

Warmer weather toward the weekend is expected to help with our clearing efforts, the city said.

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million.