Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed

Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.

The incident happened on Monday night as the victim left the Deerfoot City parking lot in his black 2010 Mazda 3 hatchback at around 5:45 p.m.

He was stopped on northbound Ninth Street N.E. waiting to turn left onto 64th Avenue N.E., and honked his horn when the white sedan in front of him failed to drive forward when the light turned green.

After they turned, the driver of the sedan followed the victim, gesturing at him to pull over.

He eventually did so, pulling into Hunterhorn Plaza in the 500 block of 64th Avenue N.E. near the Canadian Tire gas station.

"As the victim exited his vehicle, he was approached by the suspect(s) who assaulted him, leaving him with significant injuries to his legs, head and face," police said in a Friday news release.

The victim got back into his vehicle and drove away, but the suspect followed him, travelling south on Deerfoot Trail and heading into Inglewood.

The victim crashed in the area of Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street S.E., at which time a CP Rail officer came to help and called 911.

Anyone with CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the incident from the Hunterhorn Plaza area, Deerfoot Trail or Inglewood is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.