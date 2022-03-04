Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn

Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.

Police first issued a public warning last month, saying the same man was thought to be responsible for at least six robberies in the communities of Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden in January.

In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.

According to investigators, the offender posed as a potential customer and made efforts to determine if the victims were alone in the establishment prior to engaging in his crimes.

"In some instances, the man stayed in the business speaking with employees and revealing personal details. When interrupted by other staff or customers, the offender would flee the scene," said a news release.

On Friday, police issued a second warning about the suspect, saying two more robberies have now happened in Glendale and Forest Lawn.

"After reviewing CCTV footage, investigators believe the suspect is the same man believed to be responsible for the previously mentioned incidents," said police.

The first of the most recent robberies happened in Glendale at about 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 26. Police said the suspect entered a personal care business and pointed a handgun at an employee while demanding money. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, travelling north on 37th Street S.W.

The victim wasn't injured, police said.

The second robbery was reported that same day at about 9:45 p.m. at a personal care business in Forest Lawn. Police said the suspect demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.