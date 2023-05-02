Calgary Roughnecks hope for long playoff run

The Calgary Wranglers aren't the only team in this city hoping to go on a long playoff run.

The Calgary Roughnecks open up their playoffs this weekend against the Panther City Lacrosse Club out of Fort Worth, Texas.

The floor is already laid out at the Saddledome and defenceman Zach Currier can hardly wait to get things going Saturday night.

"I'm really excited," the 28-year-old said.

"It's going to be a fun atmosphere. It always is in the Saddledome and we're in for a good weekend and hopefully, we come out on top and we're able to keep this going."

FAMILIAR WITH OPPONENT

Panther City is a team the Roughnecks have gotten very familiar with.

The two teams played against each other in two of the last three weeks of the regular season.

The Roughnecks won both games, defeating Panther City 12-5 at home and then closing out the regular season with a 13-12 victory in Fort Worth.

Currier says they'll be ready for whatever Panther City throws at them.

"For the most part, we know the game plan," he said.

"We know what we need to do and hopefully, we stick to what we're good at and we play a full 60 (minutes) and we're successful.

"It doesn't really matter what they do. It really matters what we do. We stick to our systems and it will be one or two things that we key on defensively or offensively but for the most part, we're going to stick with what we've been building on the last 18 games and put 60 minutes together and have a good one."

THE SCOOP ON LOOSE BALLS

Currier has a special talent in the National Lacrosse League.

He's really good at scooping up loose balls.

He's second only to Jake Withers of the Halifax Thunderbirds in loose balls this season.

Currier had 228 and says he learned the skill through playing hockey.

"The puck is always on the ice and when the ball is bounding around, it's usually on the ground and you've just got to get it going in your direction," he said.

"A little bit of that is anticipation and a little bit is stick skills but I think a lot of it is hard work, too, so I kind of pride myself on working hard when the ball is on the ground."

Ball drop for the Roughnecks and Panther City is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.