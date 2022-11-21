Calgary Roughnecks host Tacos and Tequila party ahead of Rush preseason game

The Calgary Roughnecks are gearing up for another season at the Saddledome with a Tacos and Tequila-themed party on Saturday.

The festivities takes place at the Telus Club– one of the dining areas in the 'Dome – from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., when the team will take on the Saskatchewan Rush in their first game of the preseason.

The festivities include $3 tacos and $6 margaritas with Casamigos Tequila.

This is in addition to $6 Happy Hour pricing at all concessions on the main concourse featuring 14 oz. Original 16 and Great Western Light, 6 oz. house wine, and 1 oz. highballs for $6 as well as cheeseburgers, pizza slices and hotdogs.

Saturday's halftime show features a performance from the SuperDogs, and post-game fans can return to the Telus Club for live music.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Royal LePage Christmas Toy Drive supporting Children’s Cottage Society.

"Donation boxes will be available at entrances around the Saddledome, and whilst stuffed toys will not be accepted, fans can donate other indoor/outdoor play toys or gift cards for children and families affected by homelessness," said a Monday news release.

Tickets for the game are on sale now through CalgaryRoughnecks.com.