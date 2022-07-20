Calgary runs another storm risk Wednesday evening

Much of yesterday's forecast is holding steady today. The only exception: a bump in temperatures.

With the jet positioned across the Rockies, severe thunderstorms are a possibility; because of a layer of stability near the surface, there remains a chance that storms will be held off, but the potential for large hail and strong, warning-level wind gusts exist in any storms that can overcome that layer.

Thursday and Friday, we'll do it all again. Warm and sunny conditions will start us off, and isolated severe weather will potentially press for the afternoon.

Into the weekend, we're watching for another bout with high temperatures that hit heat warning level, with low temperatures that… well, don't! At this time, it's not all that likely we'll see heat warnings develop, because we cannot find a proper holding pattern.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: some cloud, slight chance of overnight showers, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

The massive storms that worked along well north of Calgary yesterday evening were visible from the city; the same is true for Drumheller, and Irv caught this pic:

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.