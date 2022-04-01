Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival expands to 17th Avenue for 2022

When Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival returns this summer it will be bigger than ever before.

The annual festival takes place on Fourth Street between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W. every June, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers took to social media on Friday to announce that when the festival returns this year, it will be expanding onto 17th Avenue for the first time ever, between Second Street and Fifth Street.

"Expect an extra stage, packed with live entertainment," said an Instagram post from festival organizers. "Along with more vendors and extended patios for ample opportunities to celebrate."

"We couldn’t be more excited."

The free one-day and family-friendly festival returns to Calgary on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information you can visit the festival's website.

