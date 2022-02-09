Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival returns in June 2022
After a two-year hiatus, Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival is returning this spring.
The annual festival takes place on Fourth Street between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W. every June, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials announced Wednesday the free one-day festival will return on June 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“As one of Calgary’s largest outdoor summer street festivals, we’re excited to finally be able to celebrate the 33 years of the Lilac Festival in our community," said spokesperson Jennifer Rempel in a news release.
"As we optimistically continue to organize this year’s festival, our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our community and we will continue to follow the most up-to-date provincial health guidelines."
The 4th Street Lilac Festival will feature live entertainment on six stages, shopping from hundreds of vendors and activities for people of all ages.
Vendor and entertainment registration is now open.
For more information you can visit the festival's website.
-
-
Design team chosen to reimagine Arts CommonsArts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage propertiesSault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Wildfire destroys Lytton's governance records; B.C. gives OK to rewrite bylawsThe mayor of the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., says rewriting the village's bylaws from scratch will be about as entertaining as going to the dentist but it's another step in the massive rebuilding effort.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying offIn October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Advocates give out drugs, push for better safe supply after B.C. breaks overdose recordDrug user advocates once again handed out small doses of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday, while calling for greater access to safe supply.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bidMore than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Lions Gate Hospital ER doctor and restaurant association president want B.C. to scrap vaccine passportWith the vaccine passport now gone in Alberta and on its way out next week in Saskatchewan, an emergency room doctor at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital who treats COVID-19 patients says B.C. should follow suit, arguing its vaccine card program is no longer serving its purpose
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning homeThere are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.