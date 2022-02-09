Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival returns in June 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival is returning this spring.

The annual festival takes place on Fourth Street between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W. every June, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announced Wednesday the free one-day festival will return on June 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“As one of Calgary’s largest outdoor summer street festivals, we’re excited to finally be able to celebrate the 33 years of the Lilac Festival in our community," said spokesperson Jennifer Rempel in a news release.

"As we optimistically continue to organize this year’s festival, our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our community and we will continue to follow the most up-to-date provincial health guidelines."

The 4th Street Lilac Festival will feature live entertainment on six stages, shopping from hundreds of vendors and activities for people of all ages.

Vendor and entertainment registration is now open.

For more information you can visit the festival's website.