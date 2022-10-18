Calgary's 5-day forecast; cooling for the weekend

The base of the jet will have spent the first 20 days north of us; it acts as a barrier, keeping the cold air out.

It's about to drop off.

Our standing forecast has pushed it ahead, now, and thus our temperatures will drop off by Friday; however, the event, in question, starts Thursday afternoon with a series of northerly wind gusts near 60 kilometres per hour. After this point, we're staying below seasonal.

There remains a slight chance for flurries on Saturday morning.

The long-range forecast (taken with a grain of salt) has only a single-digit high temperature for Halloween.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, low 10 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, overnight showers low 3 C

Saturday

Cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, risk of overnight flurries, low 1 C

Nicholas is a longtime Banff resident, who captured this pic:

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.



