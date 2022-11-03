Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Ruh-roh. The biggest shift right now is in the conditions for our Friday. The warmup isn't nearly as warm anymore, thanks to a drop in expected wind readings. Otherwise, we're still very much monitoring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow starting late Saturday and ending Tuesday.

MORNING EDITION: Our outlook for the day is sunnier and rosier than the past couple – and enjoying it while we can should be top of your list.

Thursday yields a moderate amount of sunshine with very little in the way of disturbance; even the wind is taking the day off.

The sparkling high expected Friday has dulled, slightly, but will still be moderate in warmth.

Then, the snow event begins, coupled with a cold snap. A deep dive along the jet drives in another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow starting Saturday afternoon, and carrying straight through to Tuesday morning. The upper air pattern will also contribute to a strong diminishment of our temperature, with highs so cool they haven't been felt since Feb. 22 – 258 days ago, from Monday's end.

Yikes.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -4 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: snow, low -16 C

Monday

Snow

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: snow, low -18 C

Tuesday

AM snow, cloudy

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: mainly sunny, low -17 C

