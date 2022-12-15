Calgary's 5-day forecast dropping like a stone

The main body of yesterday’s article gets the job done well, here; Thursday and Friday are the final vestiges of seasonal weather ahead of a substantial cold snap. Highs next week will fall below -25 C, with that cold air’s shift triggering an easy 10 centimetres of snow from Saturday to Monday; some models are suggesting that we’ll see lighter, yet more consistent snow through Saturday and Sunday now, as well.

This may as well be the final reminder: after tomorrow, those shopping trips are going to be done in some pretty ugly conditions. Get it out of the way now!

The closer we get to Christmas, the more apparent it's becoming that we're on the verge of snapping out of this cold block by Dec. 23 or 24; this is not to say it’ll go back to 0 C, but to a much-welcomed (negative) single-digit high.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday

Some cloud

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Saturday

Flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: flurries, low -21 C

Sunday

Flurries

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Monday

Flurries

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: some cloud, low -27 C

Wally in Red Deer sent this gorgeous sunset:

