Calgary's 5-day forecast has added optimism

One more. Just one more day, and you're in the clear.

Residents in eastern and southeastern Alberta are waking up in frigid temperatures; a wide swathe of extreme cold warnings continues. These are handed out when there is the possibility of a -40 wind chill persisting for at least two hours.

Looking at the 6 a.m. summary, only Beaverlodge has cracked a -40 C wind chill so far. Olds has come close, with a wind chill at -38 C.

Calgary's high temperatures have hovered between -15 C and -17 C for the past few days; that's still the story Wednesday, but improvements are on the way. We'll get above zero by the weekend, but that's the best we can hope for – seasonal normal temperatures aren't in our immediate future, until the seasonal normal starts to drop away from 4 C.

This was a toughie to shoehorn in, but sidebar all the same; Banff is getting to -4 C tomorrow. They're in the ridge that B.C. is experiencing. So, if you're driving out to the mountains tomorrow and happen to have an external car thermometer hooked up, watch for the rapid rise.

The ridge doesn't last beyond our five-day forecast, here. We're looking at cooler days beyond the breadth.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: some cloud, low -20 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: clear, low -13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

There's a beautiful full moon that peaked at 4 a.m. today; here's Jon Doe's amazing pic of it from last night:

From a bit further up the hill in Patterson pic.twitter.com/WhDfXM9Pnd

And, speaking of amazing lunar events, Tony sent us a composite image he spliced together, showing the moon in various phases of the lunar eclipse from Tuesday morning.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.