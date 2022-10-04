Calgary's 5-day forecast; more sun, warmth

AFTERNOON UPDATE: No major shake-ups, here. Wednesday is indeed going to be brisk, with gusts around 25 kilometres per hour expected. After that, it's sunny straits all over again, carrying on to next week.

MORNING EDITION: An Omega Block – and its effects stick around through the weekend; the high-pressure ridge at its centre is bringing us a good glut of warm weather for the next week.

Pictured; my not-so-spectacular art skills on display, showing the Greek symbol for Omega in red over the high; the dips on either side of the ridge stem the airflow.

There are signs that this will break apart in the middle of next week, but that doesn't take away from westerly wind continuing to provide heat for us beyond the five-day outlook.

There is a surface Arctic high passing well to the east of us tomorrow; this will be the culprit for some additional cloud. As it closes in, the expected amount of cloud from this cool burst has lessened. Winnipeg is expecting a high near 5 C Thursday from this; we'll just get a touch of chillier wind from the east, instead.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Richard wandered into Carburn Park and stumbled across a sleepy pair!

