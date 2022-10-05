Calgary’s 5-day forecast; no shake-ups yet

AFTERNOON UPDATE: We're starting to see the spiral out. Our five-day forecast high temperatures remain well above the curve, where a seasonal normal is firmly entrenched at thirteen degrees. Monday's low temperature is currently sheltering some rainshowers, and there's a chance we could see Calgary's first flurries if the temperature swing decides to decline at all. Thus far, nothing of the sort. It's rain.

For now.

MORNING EDITION: Alright, alright, I give in – there's a good chance of additional cloud coverage today, now. This may be a contributor to some evening showers, as well – but the rainfall amounts from this are such that, as the showers attempt their descent, most raindrops won't make it to the ground. When the high estimates for rain are at a single millimetre, one almost feels silly bringing it up in the first place!

Sunshine is the abundant resource afterward. We'll face a continuous period of bright conditions for the next few days. A minor drop-off in temperature is expected early-to-mid next week, but the needle stays above seasonal.

Lastly, a small note based on a tweet sent out by Environment and Climate Change Canada; the preliminary numbers are in. Alberta had eight tornadoes this season.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Evening: chance of showers, low 5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: showers, low 3 C

Marilyn went to the Mt Lorette Ponds in K-Country and snapped this pic:

