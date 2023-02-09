Calgary's 5-day forecast: well above seasonal this week

I was having a math-y morning. If you average out our high temperatures and compare them to something akin to seasonal normal, we are presently more aligned with late March than mid-February.

We have a ridge of high pressure cycling over us, which will push temperatures up more and more the farther we go. Yesterday I called a high of 4 C on Thursday; there were a few models that still kicked tires on 1 C.

Today is now looking closer to 6 C. Why?

Earlier this week, the ridge of high pressure that was on the way wasn't quite slated to get overtop of us until Friday. And every day since Monday, it's gotten closer, and closer, and closer, and…well, here we are. This will make for gusts near 40 km/h today, and something similar tomorrow. Friday offers some reprieve in that regard, as the early week gust speed was expected to pass 70 km/h, locally! The change in temperature would have been drastic enough to produce some strong gusts.

The weekend then holds steady, though the ridge likely fades back into a polite westerly surface wind.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Today's weather pic was sent yesterday by Sharon in Carway of the stunning sunrise.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.