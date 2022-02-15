Calgary's Afternoon Update: Snow starts around dinnertime

UPDATE: The snow is locked in. Our lone rogue model shows the snowfall total hitting 6 cm, but the majority agree on 4 cm for the Calgary area. This low is pushing out from the Peace River Valley, and pockets of snow are already forming north of us and east of the QE-2. Expect this band to move atop Calgary by the dinner hour; thankfully, the commute home shouldn't be terribly affected. Wind gusts topped the high 50s in Lloydminster and Fort Mac, but blustered in the 30s locally. Those are dying off, even as this low slides through. Instead, it's just snow, snow, and more snow. Pockets of it will even carry into Wednesday, after the low passes us by. Thursday is still braced for westerly wind gusts; the range of these gusts has drastically shifted; many model outputs hold to the originaly 50-60 km/h gusts, with an outlier suggesting warning-level winds. I'll keep an eye on it. Drive safe tonight and tomorrow, friends. Thanks for checking in!

Today's article feels borne of plagiarism from yesterday's. Our upper air pattern curls out of the north, still, and will drive a chillier mass of air through the day that will push another wave of snow over us this evening. The secondary band holds two to four centimetres, which will begin to fall later this afternoon, peaking in volume near midnight.

Our temperatures didn't fluctuate all that much in the latest model runs; wind speeds adjusted down slightly today, and temperatures did the same tomorrow. West wind will strike out in the 50-60 km/h margins on Thursday, providing us with a quick melt to what comes overnight.

Friday's forecast will likely stay chilly for much of the day, in spite of a daytime high hitting 4 C; that is expected for the evening, and is part of a warming trend that carries us to Saturday. Expect another blast of west wind for that one, but keep the low temperature on Saturday in mind; Sunday will fall well below seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, evening flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: flurries, low -1 C

Friday

cloudy, chance of scattered flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: chance of showers becoming flurries, low -14 C

Sunday

Cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -18 C

Our pic of the day today comes to us from Richard, who found himself a nosey neighbour in Edgemont.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!