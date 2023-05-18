Calgary's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable diners

Four Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2023.

The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Thursday and draws upon the data from more than a million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

The release of the list also comes just before the Victoria Day long weekend, a time some consider to be the unofficial start of summer and thus, patio season.

The list features 59 restaurants in Ontario, 21 in British Columbia, nine in Quebec, seven in Alberta and four in Atlantic Canada.

Of those featured in Alberta, four are in Calgary and three are in Banff.

The Calgary eateries on the list include:

As for Banff, the list includes the following locations:

OpenTable says Italian cuisine was the favourite cuisine enjoyed al fresco in 2022, according to their data.

To view the complete list, you can visit the OpenTable website.