Calgary’s Big Winter Classic Festival postponed

Slated for a series of venues across Calgary later this month, the Big Winter Classic Festival has been postponed.

Organizers said on social media information on new dates is expected to be released by Jan. 17.

Originally set for Jan. 27 to 30 on stages at Broken City, Last Best Brewing and Distilling, Inner City Brewing, and the BIG Winter Classic Underground Stage at The Goat Shop, more than 90 bands were set to perform, along with numerous art installations and interactive performances.

It’s just the latest event in the city to be postponed or cancelled as COVID-19 numbers rise.

In recent weeks the Esso Golden Ring hockey tournament was cancelled, Alberta Ballet was forced to cancel holiday performances of The Nutcracker and Theatre Calgary cancelled performances of A Christmas Carol.

On Tuesday, the province reported about 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 — mainly the Omicron variant — had been identified since New Year’s, bringing the provincial total to more than 30,000 active cases.