Calgary's Blackfoot Hockey Association to rebrand, remove 'Chiefs' name from teams
A southeast Calgary hockey association expects to have a new name in place ahead of the 2022-23 season as part of its effort to improve inclusivity and show respect for First Nations people.
Georgina Anderson, president of Blackfoot Hockey Association, confirmed to CTV News that the association and its teams, which had been known as the 'Chiefs', will be rebranded, departing from the name it has carried for roughly 35 years.
Anderson says the decision followed significant deliberation.
"We struck a committee consisting of board members to research and understand better to provide a recommendation to the board," explained Anderson. "Pam Beebe, a Blackfoot member of Kainai Nation, spoke with the committee and helped us understand what the Indigenous community is trying to accomplish."
The association's members will be involved in the process of creating its future look.
"We feel that this change will make new and existing members feel more inclusive and show respect to the Indigenous community."
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.