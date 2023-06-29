Calgary's Canada Day celebration will have fireworks, music and an Indigenous showcase

The City of Calgary says this weekend's Canada Day celebrations will include a fireworks show as well as a spotlight on Indigenous culture.

Officials say the festivities are free to the public and are all family friendly.

"Events will take place at Fort Calgary, St. Patrick’s Island, Olympic Plaza, Municipal Building Atrium and several other downtown locations," the city said in a statement.

The evening show at Fort Calgary, which will include what the city has described as "an enhanced pyrotechnics show," will have performances by Dear Rouge, William Prince and The Funk Hunters.

The fireworks will be launched from Stampede Park but, due to the ongoing setup for the Calgary Stampede, the public will not be able to access the grounds.

"Vehicle access into West Ramsay (Scotsman's Hill) and Crescent Road will also be restricted," the city said.

CANADA DAY SERVICE UPDATES

Anyone needing Calgary Transit to get around on Saturday should be aware the service will be running on a Sunday schedule.

The call centre for on-demand bookings will be closed, as is the transit customer service line.

If you're trying to get to the Canada Day events by car, the following roads in East Village will be closed for the day:

Eighth Avenue S.E. from Fourth Street S.E. to Sixth Street S.E.;

Sixth Street S.E. from Ninth Avenue S.E. to Eighth Avenue S.E.; and

Fifth Street S.E. from Ninth Avenue S.E. to Seventh Avenue S.E.

Parking is free on Canada Day at all on-street ParkPlus zones and inside all Calgary Parking parkades, except for Lot 24/Arts Commons.

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

As for city facilities, all three of Calgary's landfill sites will be open on July 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On July 2, only the East Calgary landfill will be open and on July 3, all three will be open, but East Calgary will open a bit earlier – at 6:30 a.m.

On Saturday, all Calgary arenas, indoor pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

This includes Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres, the Calgary Soccer Centre (except for advance bookings) and North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres.

All city-owned golf courses and driving ranges will be open.

Full details about Canada Day events and where they are taking place are available on the City of Calgary's website.