Calgary's charity hot chocolate festival returns with more than 80 participants

More than 80 vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity next month as part of Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

During the month-long charitable competition, cafés and restaurants throughout Calgary sell creative and specially-crafted hot chocolate, with a portion of the sales going to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Last year, organizers held the event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking YYC Hot Chocolate Fest's 10th anniversary.

"Despite all the challenges, 2021 was our biggest event yet," reads a statement on the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest website. "Not only did we have 77 locations participating, but it was also the most we’ve ever raised for Calgary Meals on Wheels."

This year, there are already 86 vendors signed up to participate, according to the website.

After the event wraps up at the end of February, awards will be handed out for YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate and the special Cup That Runneth Over award.

For more information you can visit the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest website.