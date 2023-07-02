Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration Act

As Calgarians celebrated Canada Day Saturday, members of the city’s Chinese community gathered for a different sort of ceremony.

It was an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act, an official policy that restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.

Now known as the “Chinese Exclusion Act”, the law passed by the Canadian government in 1923 was an escalation of the head tax implemented in 1885, after more than 17,000 Chinese labourers endured horrible working conditions to build the Canadian Pacific Railway.

To earn that right, they were forced to pay a $50 head tax to immigrate to Canada, which the federal government increased to $500 in 1905.

They were also denied the right to vote, hold public office, own land or work certain jobs.

“My grandfather came in 1905 and it wasn’t until 1950 that I have the papers that he became a Canadian citizen,” one man said Saturday. “Mainstream Canadians don’t get it. They say, 'go back where you came from.' (But) we’re part of mainstream society. We built this country.”

“We still need to deal with (the) racial injustice that is still happening,” said another woman. “The degree that Chinese-Canadians are still fighting to be recognized as Canadians.”

Saturday’s ceremony featured numerous speeches from dignitaries and members of Calgary’s Chinese cultural community.

It also included students who are learning about the exclusion act who hope their generation will recognize the injustices of the past.

