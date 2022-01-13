Calgary's Chinook Blast festival pushed back to Feb. 4
Calgary's Chinook Blast festival will be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers made the announcement on Thursday, saying the festival had been pushed back from its original Jan. 22 start date to now kick off on Feb. 4.
"Our patrons’ safety has always and will continue to be our top priority," said spokesperson Franca Gualtieri in a news release.
"We will continue to work with all our partners, Alberta Health Services and the City of Calgary to ensure that everyone coming to Chinook Blast has a fun and safe experience.”
Officials say the delay will give the festival's partners and organizers time to prepare to welcome guests safely.
The festival will still run for four weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 27.
Calgarians are encouraged to check the Chinook Blast website for the most up-to-date information.
-
Ontario to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised OntariansImmunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.
-
Mask standards shift as Omicron variant spreadsGiven the high contagion level of Omicron, experts say the virus can slip through single-layer cloth masks. When schools re-open Monday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston wants to provide the best quality mask for everyone.
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one weekNew Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitalsAn additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five people have been discharged.
-
Three COVID-19 deaths on Six Nations this weekSix Nations is dealing with the deaths of three residents who passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19.
-
P.F. Chang's to open first Alberta location in EdmontonThe restaurant will be located in Windermere and is scheduled to open in early 2022.
-
Two charged in connection with Nov. 2021 OPP raidsElgin County OPP have charged two Newbury, Ont. men in connection with the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash late last year.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitelyA 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
-
Edmonton Elks hire new coaches as Chris Jones rounds out his staffNew Elks head coach Chris Jones hired some new coaches, brought back some familiar faces and took a major post for himself on Thursday.