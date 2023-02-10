Calgary's Chinook Blast postpones 'Drag on Ice' event over protest-related safety concerns

Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.

Drag on Ice with music by DJ Gaysnakes was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons as part of the Chinook Blast festivities downtown but festival officials announced Thursday that both shows had been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Franca Gualtieri, Chinook Blast's executive director, confirmed in a statement to CTV News that festival officials made the decision over safety concerns regarding planned protests of the shows.

"In collaboration with our partners and the performers, we made the decision to postpone the programming to a later date when we can better ensure the safety of everyone, We also worked closely with City Administration and Calgary Police Service, with both expressing full support for any decision that was made by organizers and performers.

"Chinook Blast is a family-friendly event, and we always put the safety of our performers, guests and staff first. We look forward to all the activities that are happening on our final weekend and will announce the new date and time for both postponed performances as soon as they are confirmed."

While the performances have been postponed and not officially cancelled, Chinook Blast has not announced new dates or locations for the shows. Sunday is the final day of this year's 16-day Chinook Blast festival.

A co-producer and event organizer of the Drag on Ice show, who goes by the stage name Karla Marx, spoke with CTV News Friday about her difficult decision to put the show on hold.

She called the move "very disappointing," but says it was necessary to maintain public safety.

"There is a lot of risk of violence, not only emotional and verbal violence, which is spewed at queer people constantly in the city, but also online harassment because of these hate groups," said Marx.

"Feb. 11 turned out to be the perfect day for protests with Mission 7 Ministries out to protest us, but also a horribly named International White Pride Day event and a distrust of the media protest."

Marx says past drag events have been possible because they've been held in indoor venues where doors have been closed to protesters, but this outdoor event posed a bigger threat.

She highlighted an increase in violence against members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and described events in which protesters have even shot airsoft gun pellets at drag performers on the street.

While Calgary first ever Drag on Ice performance won’t be happening this weekend, discussions are underway for venues to be utilized for a rescheduled event sometime in the beginning of April.

"I firmly believe that a lot of this is based on fear and misinformation," said Marx. "Most of these people don't know anyone who is queer or they've never probably been to a drag show. The hate is vocal and amplified but the vast majority of Calgarians wanted this event to happen."

Other performers like Cal Gibbens, who goes by the stage name 'DJ Gaysnake', expressed frustration over having to postpone an event that many Calgarians were looking forward to.

"it makes me angry on behalf of people that are just starting to navigate the community, just starting to get out, just starting to perform, this is scary," said Gibbens.

"Having been to some of these protests, it can be really intimidating. People can say truly vile, horrible things and honestly, that is partly a big reason as to why we decided to postpone because we didn't want to have people who just want to have a good time to be exposed to that kind of harm."

"NOT REPRESENTATIVE OF WHAT CALGARY IS ABOUT": DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

The Calgary Downtown Association (CDA) is speaking out following the postponement of the Drag on Ice show, noting that protesters are within their right to voice their opinions, but Calgary should be viewed as an inclusive place for all.

"This just can’t be possible in this day and age for Calgary. It’s sad,” said Mark Garner, CDA executive director.

“It’s not representative of what Calgary is about. I really think that it's safe and inclusive and I think the community that is now being vocal is starting to add their voice to this conversation to make sure this is not the Calgary we are in and not the Calgary we want."

Garner adds that the vocal minority is creating some challenges over different perceptions of the LGBTQ2S+ community and it's taking away from the economic benefits of inclusive events like Chinook Blast.

"The biggest thing to get across to the community right now is the potential economic impact of this change," he said.

"There were people that were coming down to show up for this event specifically to see the show and then going to the local restaurants. We have to make sure that people still come down, there's lots to do for sure so keep those reservations at the restaurants because this is a key economic driver for the City of Calgary and for downtown."

MAYOR’S OFFICE RESPONDS

Mayor Jyoti Gondek released a statement over social media Friday saying she was saddened and frustrated Chinook Blast had to cancel a much anticipated show with talented performers.

"Why? Because of planed protests rooted in hate and fear-mongering. I respect the decision and the need to prioritize public safety. But this cannot go on," read the statement.

"At the Jan. 17 council meeting, I publicly pushed for a better way to address protests rooted in hatred. I have received confirmation that the City of Calgary will leverage our street harassment bylaw to fine those who openly communicate hateful messaging, to stop them in the act.

"We are also thankful to the Calgary police for examining a different method to deal with a new era of protests that are a departure from peaceful assemblies of the past that required crowd management. The new reality is that some protests are designed to perpetuate fear and hate.

"As a city that strives to be inclusive and welcoming, we have to provide safe spaces for the public to enjoy all that we have to offer – without a small group of people creating safety issued by spreading mistruths and hate.

"We cannot tolerate hate masked as protest.”

"I’M THRILLED IT’S CANCELLED": ANTI-DRAG SHOW PROTESTER

Derek Reimer, a member of the group Exposing the Darkness and a vocal opponent of drag events in Calgary, says he’s worried about the sexualization of kids who might attend performances and worries that they will be left confused about their identity.

"If they conduct that kind of behavior and activity that's their decision, of course, but it is still sinfulness and wrong when you start to involve a little child ... That's where we really have an issue and we're going to step in and we encourage others to speak up and to show up and to peacefully protest against this perversion in our city."

Reimer went on to say that he was thrilled to hear the drag event at Chinook Blast would not go forward, calling it "a victory before we even went into the battlefield."

He says he won’t stop protesting drag shows in the city whether it is postponed or rescheduled.

"I'd be happy to sit down with some of the leaders of that community to get to know them, build a bridge there and some rapport but also to show biblically the stance where we're coming from," said Reimer.

"I can get to know where they're coming from and that's fine. I'm open to that because we love people, but the activities and the lifestyles that people are doing, the bible says is sinful and it's wrong. Like I said, when you involve little children, then we really feel compelled to get involved and to put a stop to this."