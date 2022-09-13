Calgary's construction industry 'back in growth mode,' officials say
An update on Canada's employment suggests good news for Calgary's construction industry.
According to Statistics Canada's most recent Labour Force Survey, approximately 82,800 Calgarians were employed in the sector, an 8.5 per cent increase year-over-year.
The president of the Calgary Construction Association says this means the industry is recovering from the pandemic.
"Calgary’s construction industry is back in a growth mode," said Bill Black in a release.
The organization says there has been positive growth for the past few months too, with 3,200 more Calgarians getting jobs in August than in July.
"The construction industry is a barometer for our overall local economy," Black said.
"When the economy is growing, we see it reflected in our industry. When the economy shrinks, we are the first to feel it."
Statistics Canada says the construction industry is the fourth-largest employer in Calgary and more workers are employed there than in resource extraction industries – forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying and oil and gas.
