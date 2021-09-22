Calgary's crowded mayoral contest currently a 'two-horse race': poll

There may be nearly 30 candidates vying to become Calgary's next mayor but, according to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the pack when it comes to voter support.

According to ThinkHQ Public Affair's Calgary's Mayor's Race Tightening survey, 30 per cent of voters plan to cast a ballot for Farkas while 25 per cent intend to vote for Gondek.

The survey suggests 28 per cent of Calgary voters remain undecided.

ThinkHQ Public Affairs Inc.'s poll results indicate Jeff Davison is currently a distant third as six per cent of voters plan to support the outgoing Ward 6 councillor.

According to the survey:

3 per cent of voters plan to vote for Brad Field

3 per cent of voters had planned to vote for former MP Kent Hehr who has since withdrawn from the race

2 per cent of voters plan to vote for Jan Damery

2 per cent of voters plans to vote for one of the other candidates

1 per cent of eligible voters say they don't intend to vote

"It took a while but, with 26 days to go, Calgary’s mayoral race has finally become 'hotly contested'," said Marc Henry, ThinkHQ Public Affairs Inc. president, in a statement released Wednesday. "For months, the race showed little movement, but there’s been plenty in the past few weeks.

"There are 27 candidates running to replace Naheed Nenshi as mayor, but it’s looking more and more like a two-horse race between incumbent councillors, both finishing their first term in office. Since the start of the campaign, Jeromy Farkas has been the front-runner; he still is but his margin is shrinking. Jyoti Gondek has made significant gains in the past few weeks and is closing in on Farkas, and with still 28% of voters undecided, the current five-point gap doesn’t mean much."

A ThinkHQ Public Affairs Inc. survey conducted in July suggested 44 per cent of voters were undecided, 23 per cent of voters would vote for Farkas, 10 per cent would vote for Gondek and seven per cent would vote for Davison.

Henry says time may prove to be on Farkas' side given his current lead and the fact advance polls open Oct. 4. "He also has a committed voter base which typically are more 'dependable' in terms of turning out."

There's also significant reason for optimism within Gondek's camp, according to Henry.

"Gondek has the benefit of momentum, more wind in her sails, and greater growth potential in her vote share. Kent Hehr's decision to withdraw from the race likely most directly benefits Councillor Gondek's prospects."

The online survey of 1,109 adult Calgarians was conducted between Sept. 13 and 16 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Calgarians will head to the polls for the municipal election on Oct. 18.

