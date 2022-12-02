Calgary's downtown free fare zone renamed amid new partnership with TD
A stretch of CTrain lines in downtown Calgary that don’t require riders to have tickets has been given a new name.
The free fare zone that runs along Seventh Avenue between the City Hall and Eighth Street S.W. stations will now be known as the TD Free Fare Zone. It includes both the Red Line (Route 201) and the Blue Line (Route 202).
The name is part of a five-year partnership between Calgary Transit and TD Bank Group.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it marks the first time a Canadian transit agency has worked with a sponsor to rename a section of its network.
"We are finding innovative revenue sources to support our operational costs while we look to expand transit service and improve reliability," she said.
Customers will notice new banners and signage at the stations starting in the new year.
"The CTrain and the TD Free Fare Zone bring people together from across the city for shared experiences, whether it be for work, leisure, or tourism," said Robert Ghazal, senior vice president, branch banking, prairie region.
