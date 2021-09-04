Calgary's Filipino community celebrates culture, food and music
A downtown Calgary park was awash in a fiesta of fun, aimed at celebrating a vibrant portion of the city's community.
Fiesta Filipino began at Olympic Plaza on Saturday and organizers said the event was pulled off in just a short period of time.
It's all because COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult for them to find out exactly what was allowed and what wasn't.
However, with the rules being relaxed in July and everything coming together, organizers say it helped with the theme of the event.
"I think that's why our theme this year for Feista Filipino was 'renewed,'" said Michael Juarez with the Philippine Festival Council of Alberta. "It's truly one renewed because we really have to come out of this pandemic.
"We're not fully out of it yet, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Juarez says it is also for renewing thinking and reminding ourselves of priorities in life.
This is the seventh year of Feista Filipino and it runs until Sunday.
Admission is free.
