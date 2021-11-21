Calgary's Filipino community to gather in support of presidential candidate

Calgary residents who are behind the election campaign of a candidate for next year's Philippine election held a demonstration on Sunday.

A group supporting BongBong Marcos Jr. met at Elliston Park in southeast Calgary at 10 a.m.

They say campaigns for the presidential candidates are "heating up" around the world, including here in Alberta.

"We are all here, shouting globally, to support BongBong Marcos," said Leila Jerez, one of the organizers of the event. "We want Philippines to be great again.

"They are the children of the great presidents of the Philippines," Jerez said. "We believe they will continue the legacy and make the Philippines great."

She adds that all Filipinos that live in Calgary are united because they have one goal in mind.

"We seek a change in the Philippines. This is one of the reasons why we support BongBong Marcos – he wants the Philippines united with no political rivalries."

The Philippine presidential election is set for May 9, 2022.