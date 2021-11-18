Calgary's five-day outlook: all over the map
A mixed-bag forecast for the next few days has us brushing against seasonal, then dropping well off from it… only to climb above.
Let's dive in!
We'll start with a good shot at west wind today, derived from a high pressure air mass that's struggling to climb directly over us. This should generate some warm, dry air off the Rockies, and we'll aim to climb to 5 C. Tomorrow, that wave drops off, and we'll sit around 3 C.
Before I move on, here's a tweet:
Great Q, Chris!
Split down the middle. Most forecast models are going with 50% cloud cover overnight. Outliers point to marginally clearer conditions, but it'll be a mixed bag tonight. https://t.co/paxy1GUp2q
What's this lunar eclipse, you ask? The full article's here, but the short version is: Just after midnight, the longest partial lunar eclipse (earth's shadow against the sun will make the moon appear red) in nearly 600 years is coming out. It peaks just after 2 am, and is gone before 4 am. Calgary will be looking at 50 per cent cloud cover at that time.
Saturday. This one will be something. We start off as normal, then it takes one heck of a turn. An arctic high is sweeping down from, you know – the Arctic – and plunges our temperature just after the noon hour. That change in temperature and pressure will generate plenty of north wind. It'll be a very chilly period overnight into Sunday.
But it doesn't last! We're right back to a warm burst of air by Monday, and we're pushed well above normal from it.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Mainly cloudy, west wind gusts 40-50 km/h
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -5 C
Saturday:
- Cold wave! Northerly wind gusts, downtrending through the afternoon
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Evening: windy, cloudy, low -11 C
Sunday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1
Monday:
- Partly cloudy, southwest wind
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1
