Calgary's forecast: 5 cm of snow and cool to start the week

We're looking at light snow in parts of Calgary today, but don't expect much accumulation.

I mentioned that this isn't part of a larger low-pressure system Friday; that remains true. Instead, it's another polar ridge. Cold air is therefore circulating in, and we'll face a chilly start to the week on that account. The cold air mass will really hit sometime this evening, just past sunset – with it, expect a burst of wind for two hours or so; 50 to 60 kilometre per hour gusts are expected here, and with temperatures between -12 and -18 C expected for it, the wind chill will be bitter.

This pattern will continue tomorrow, though without the milder (relatively speaking) start your Monday features – it'll be a cold one Tuesday. While snowfall isn't expected to be particularly heavy at any point in the next 48 hours, we'll still amass five to six centimetres.

Then, we break into a brief seasonal pattern for the mid-to-late week, thanks to a rising ridge; a few great outdoor days will follow, if that toboggan is in need of use.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Evening: windy at times, snow showers, low -16 C

Tuesday

Snow showers

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: clearing, low -22 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

Today's beautiful, peaceful pic in Bragg Creek was sent by Jonathan.

