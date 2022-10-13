Calgary's Glenbow Museum benefits from $3.5M donation

A campaign to renovate Calgary's Glenbow Museum received a big boost on Thursday thanks to a donation from two of its supporters.

Dave and Susan-Norman Werklund gave the facility $3.5 million toward its Glenbow Reimagined fundraiser, which was established to help with the building's ongoing transformation.

As a result of the generous contribution, the second floor feature gallery has been renamed the Werklund Exhibition Gallery.

"Glenbow extends its gratitude to Dave and Sue through the honorary naming of the museum's second floor feature gallery," said Nicholas R. Bell, Glenbow's president and CEO in a release.

"This donation is a gift not only to our ongoing fundraising campaign but also to our community, as it bolsters Glenbow's impact on Calgary's cultural and economic landscape on a global scale."

Once complete, the renovated gallery will feature exhibitions that explore historical and contemporary art, fashion, design and innovation from around the world.

The Werklunds say they are "honoured" to have the gallery named after them.

"We are thrilled to see the vision for the newly revised Glenbow come to fruition and to be a part of the new and exciting exhibitions that will be part of Calgary's vibrant cultural and arts scene," they said.

The museum is expected to reopen in 2024 after extensive renovations to the 312,000 square-foot building.

More information about the project can be found online.