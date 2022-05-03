Calgary's Glenbow Museum gifted $1.5M for rooftop terrace

A Calgary organization has donated $1.5 million to the Glenbow Museum to support ongoing renovations, including the creation of a new rooftop terrace.

The Glenbow announced the gift from Calgary's Michelle O’Reilly Foundation on Tuesday, saying it will further the museum's mission of becoming a more relevant and accessible place for the community.

In recognition of this gift, a portion of the terrace will be named in honour of the foundation.

Officials say the terrace will be an "expansive yet intimate" outdoor gathering space overlooking the heart of downtown Calgary.

“This significant donation will help turn Glenbow into a people-centered place that celebrates Calgary’s vibrancy," said Glenbow president and CEO Nicholas R. Bell in a news release.

"The new fifth floor terrace is an excellent representation of this, creating a more diverse museum experience for all visitors."

The Michelle O’Reilly Foundation says its aim is to improving the quality of life in Calgary by supporting arts and culture, education and community empowerment.

"We are honoured that the creative, fun and unique terrace space will exist in our family’s name and serve as a gathering place for generations to come," said Michelle O’Reilly Foundation spokesperson Shannon O’Reilly.

In February, it was announced that the Glenbow Museum would become one of the first major Canadian museums to offer free general admission when it reopens in 2024.