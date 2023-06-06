Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization efforts

Calgary's Glenbow Museum is about to be the recipient of $12 million in redirected funding.

The city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.

"The city's investment recognizes arts and culture as a powerful driver for our economy and essential to understanding our stories as a community," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The funds will go toward the Glenbow's revitalization plan, with some of the money to be put into its exhibitions, theatre and a new rooftop terrace.

It should help the museum with increasing costs due to inflation.

"We are thankful to the city for enabling us to deliver more impact and value to this community for generations to come." said Nicholas R. Bell, Glenbow president and CEO.