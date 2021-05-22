Calgary’s Heritage Park officially opens its gates for 2021

The historical village at Heritage Park is now open for the season.

Prospect Ridge exhibits are reopening this weekend as park officials say it will bring the country’s energy industry stories to life.

Phase one of the two-part project sees revitalization to many old exhibits including Dingman No. 1 discovery well, coal mine, prospector’s tent cabin and water wheel.

The park says it is following safety protocols with all programming outside, along with a timed ticketing system where you can only pre-purchase tickets.

The S.S. Moyie paddlewheeler and steam train are also back this year, operating with limited capacity. The ship will offer eight sailings daily.

Masks are recommended but not required outdoors if two metres of space can be maintained.