Calgary's Jake Peacock retains title with first-round KO in sold-out northeast Calgary Muay Thai event

Calgary's Jake Peacock retained his championship belt in a Saturday night title fight.

Peacock, in his first defence of his WBC Muay Thai welterweight strap knocked out Toronto's Rich Pham in the first round of their brawl at a sold-out Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.

A post shared by WBC MuayThai (@wbcmuaythai)

In an Oct. 26 interview with CTV News, Peacock talked with Glenn Campbell about his approach to the fight.

"As always, I respect my opponent," he said. "I train like they're the best in the world and I'm expecting his very best that night. I just think I'll be the better man that night."

As far as being a one-armed fighter, Peacock said he didn't consider that a handicap at all.

"I don't see it as a limitation or a disability," he said. "Just an obstacle that people have in their lives.

"Everyone has harder obstacles than I do, so it just is what it is."

"A lot of people would think that you need both hands, both legs to hop in the ring, but I've proved people wrong," he added.

Event promoter Keiran Keddle, the CEO of the WEB Muay Thai World Cup, was vindicated for his belief that Calgary would draw solid crowds.

"I believe, from the beginning from when we started this promotion, that Canadian fighters and fighters from Calgary too can mix it with the best," said Keddle. "This now really is the start of what we're going to enter into next year, but this is the real start of the boom."

A post shared by Kieran Keddle (@kierankeddle)

Peacock expressed excitement about being able to defend his title in Calgary.

"The last couple of years, I've been fighting abroad a lot but to have it here in Calgary is amazing," he said.

Tim Lo became a two-time WBC MuayThai Canadian cruiserweight champion when he defeated Markhaille Wedderburn.



Cody Jerome retained his WBC MuayThai Canadian super-welterweight crown when he overcame the challenge of Tylor Seib.

With files from Michael Franklin