Calgary's late-week rainfall odds have dropped off

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Very little adjustment, here. The sheer energy from this Tuesday/Wednesday combination have enhanced the outlook for Thursday and Friday while also pushing the showers out. It's safe to say now with reasonable certainty that we end with a mere 30 per cent of seasonal rainfall. The normal is 36.3 millimetres, and September is settled in at 10.8 millimetres.

At a 3 p.m. glance, Wrentham, Barnwell, Grassy Lake and Lethbridge are among the communities that cleared 30 C; a number of others (Vauxhalls, Raymond, Fincastle, Foremost) can round up into it.

MORNING EDITION: I stand by yesterday's article – we still run a chance of a high temperature in the record books.

Otherwise, this forecast is looking to be somewhat bland. We're remaining in this ridge of high pressure for a few days, yet, and into the first week of October, even, our temperatures look to stay above the margins. Watch the CTV Calgary News at Five and Six for an updated look at our temperature trend for September (spoiler alert: it's exactly what you think it is…. again).

The hiccup to the ridge comes in the form of an embedded low, gulping up air off the Gulf of Alaska. This represents a two-day dip – it's tough to call it more than a ‘dip’, given the margins our temperatures fall to. The attached chance of showers won't water the lawn, much, though it may be responsible for that lovely smell of petrichor, given the sharp lack of precipitation we've had of late.

Enjoy the days ahead!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 7 C

Your pic of the day was sent by Mary in Foothills County of a gorgeous sunset!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.