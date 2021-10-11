Calgary's latest stainless steel art installation aims to draw attention to Indigenous traditions, values

The creators of two new collaborative art installations in northwest Calgary are hoping to turn heads -- and at the same time, teach more about First Nations' culture.

The stainless steel displays are on the front of and back of a home along Westmount Road, near 22 St. N.W. in West Hillhurst.

Two local artists put up the massive pieces last week. This week, they're hoping their work will motivate passersby to learn more about Indigenous traditions and values.

"I really want them to see the culture," artist Andrew Holloway told CTV News. "The building owner, he gave us some ideas and parameters, and then I just ran with it."

The installations -- one of which stands 30 feet tall -- are packed with First Nations symbolism.

From a medicine wheel representing four directions or seasons, to a buffalo and dancers showing family and tradition, Holloway says the West Hillhurst pieces were a labour of love and knowledge.

Holloway's co-creator and collaborator Jeff de Boer agrees.

"(Holloway) is a unique storyteller through his designs," de Boer said. "Every design he has a story or a reason."

De Boer is known around the city for his unique mouse armour art.

He's collaborated with former student Holloway before, on a line for his brand Armét Jewellery. But he says the latest team effort is their biggest and best.

"This is our first opportunity to do a really major piece together," he said. "When the client asked me if I could do a large sculpture on the outside of his house, I asked him if he'd be interested in having an Indigenous artist do a piece. Andrew is perfect for (the project)."

To see more of Holloway's or de Boer's work, visit their Instagram feeds.

