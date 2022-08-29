Calgary’s long-range forecast – hot and dry

AFTERNOON UPDATe: No changes forthcoming. It will be a week of repetitive articles, where only the temperature values change. I may start leaving dad-jokes at the bottom.

MORNING EDITION: It’ll be a shorter article today – that’s on the heels of a rather bland forecast, completely inundated by a ridge of high pressure that looks to maintain until we’re well into September. Early model data shows us dropping back to the seasonal levels brought on by the weekend somewhere around Sept. 7 or 8 – and we’re looking at only the Sept. 1 and 2 on this five day forecast.

In this instance, everywhere south of the highlighted region will face the effects of high-pressure ridges camping out over Utah and Colorado.

It's nice to start the week off with a blank slate on the alerts page (as of 6 a.m.) but expect the first few heat warnings to populate starting tomorrow, as a preamble for Wednesday.

After a touch of cloud today, your forecast for the next few remains largely cloudless, save for pockets of wildfire smoke lingering above and casting out a haze – this is expected to be rather minor, if at all present, but if it thickens a bit, it may help reduce thermal energy making it to ground.

Your five day forecast:

Monday

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Today’s pic of the day is from early last week – Raymond snapped this brilliant lightning pic near Valley Ridge.

