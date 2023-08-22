Calgary's Millennium Park has a new area to explore

A set of new climbing boulders, installed earlier this summer at Millennium Park, are now open for public use, the city announced Tuesday.

Thanks to a partnership with Montreal-based company OnSite, Calgarians will be able to enjoy three natural rocks, ranging in height from 3.6 to 4.25 metres, in order to practice their skills inside city limits.

Officials say climbing has enjoyed a jump in popularity and this new feature will help build interest.

"We continuously look for ways to make our parks attractive and accessible to all, and the location of these new boulders will allow the growing community of climbers to practice their skills in a beautiful outdoor setting without needing to drive outside of the city," said project manager Britney Woods in a statement.

The boulders, which were designed by top Canadian climbers Sonnie Trotter and Josh Muller, offer a variety of different routes for all skill levels.

The company that installed them says it wanted to have more of a challenge for experienced climbers.

"We wanted this park to feel more like a conventional outdoor climbing experience," said Francis Larose, OnSite's owner.

"That's why we felt it was important to provide established problems so that climbers could challenge themselves the way they would at traditional climbing or bouldering areas."

While the boulders are free for the public to use, climbers are reminded to bring their own crash pads, helments and climbing shoes.

Everyone is also urged to read the safety precautions before using the boulders too.

More information on Millennium Park can be found on the city's website.